Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tonina Roseanna Biggs Andrews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1949 - 2020

Tonina Roseanna Biggs Andrews, "nee" Guccione, cherished partner to her long time love Harold English and beloved sister to her siblings, died unexpectedly on February 22, 2020, at age 70, in Los Angeles, California.



Tonina was born on December 19, 1949 to Robert Charles Guccione and Lilyan Guccione. She had two previous marriages, to Ed Biggs and John Andrews, but no children.



Toni, as she was affectionately known, was an accomplished opera and rock singer who released a couple of albums with her progressive rock band Threshold, and held dual Masters in Psychology and Music. She served as the Vice President of Penthouse International, founded by her father, for many years, running the West Coast office and being one of her father's closest and most trusted advisers, until the company closed in the early 2000s. One of her many non-business pursuits was to scour the world in search for a cure to her father's throat cancer and brain tumor.



Toni excelled as a composer and performer, being a vocalist, keyboardist and bass player. She was also a music publisher, producer, and recording Engineer, and scored the soundtrack for the infamous motion picture Caligula. She loved animals and bred Rhodesian Ridgebacks. She loved nature, and the beach where she had a house for decades in Malibu. Toni loved life.



She painstakingly preserved her father's original paintings so that future viewers could see him for the impressionist artist he was. Tonina spread happiness wherever she went with her warm and caring persona. She was happiest playing music in her studio with the ones she loved. She was extremely talented and prolific and composed an entire rock opera Delta 17.



Tonina leaves behind on her mother's side her brother Alex, and niece Nicolette; on her father's side her brothers Bobby, Nick and Tony, sister Nina, and nephew Benjamin. She is pre-deceased by her father and her mother.



She will be missed terribly, and takes with her a piece of all of our hearts, although our wonderful and fond memories of her will live with us forever. Tonina Roseanna Biggs Andrews, "nee" Guccione, cherished partner to her long time love Harold English and beloved sister to her siblings, died unexpectedly on February 22, 2020, at age 70, in Los Angeles, California.Tonina was born on December 19, 1949 to Robert Charles Guccione and Lilyan Guccione. She had two previous marriages, to Ed Biggs and John Andrews, but no children.Toni, as she was affectionately known, was an accomplished opera and rock singer who released a couple of albums with her progressive rock band Threshold, and held dual Masters in Psychology and Music. She served as the Vice President of Penthouse International, founded by her father, for many years, running the West Coast office and being one of her father's closest and most trusted advisers, until the company closed in the early 2000s. One of her many non-business pursuits was to scour the world in search for a cure to her father's throat cancer and brain tumor.Toni excelled as a composer and performer, being a vocalist, keyboardist and bass player. She was also a music publisher, producer, and recording Engineer, and scored the soundtrack for the infamous motion picture Caligula. She loved animals and bred Rhodesian Ridgebacks. She loved nature, and the beach where she had a house for decades in Malibu. Toni loved life.She painstakingly preserved her father's original paintings so that future viewers could see him for the impressionist artist he was. Tonina spread happiness wherever she went with her warm and caring persona. She was happiest playing music in her studio with the ones she loved. She was extremely talented and prolific and composed an entire rock opera Delta 17.Tonina leaves behind on her mother's side her brother Alex, and niece Nicolette; on her father's side her brothers Bobby, Nick and Tony, sister Nina, and nephew Benjamin. She is pre-deceased by her father and her mother.She will be missed terribly, and takes with her a piece of all of our hearts, although our wonderful and fond memories of her will live with us forever. Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close