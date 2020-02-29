Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Morgan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1938 - 2020

Anthony (Tony) Ian Morgan passed away in his home in Heritage Village in Southbury, CT, during the early hours of February 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 18, 1938, in New York City, and grew up in Belle Harbor, Queens, and New Rochelle, NY.



A voracious reader, he majored in American Literature while attending Brown University. After graduating, he returned to New York City, where he spent the next 40 years working as an executive in the fields of advertising and market research, contributing to the creation of memorable ad campaigns such as "Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk." During this time he also taught graduate seminars in marketing and market research at Manhattan College and the University of Southern California, and published multiple professional journal articles. Tony was an avid tennis player, playing and competing into his early 80s. He was also a lover of art, design and architecture, and a lifelong fan of the New York Rangers.



After retiring, Tony discovered a new passion - writing fiction. At age 70, he self-published his first novel, Incident at Heidelberg. It was followed by a second novel, When the Sea Shall Give Up Her Dead, and a book of short stories and essays entitled The Book of Morgan. He went on to join the Heritage Village Writers' Group where he served as editor for An Anthology of Heritage Village Writers. The collection commemorated the 50th anniversary of the village and featured works by the writers' group, as well as other contributors.



Tony is survived by Mercedes Lopez-Morgan, his wife of 42 years; brother John and his wife Nancy of Fairbanks, AK; son Paul and his wife Carmen of Dallas, GA; daughter Melissa and her husband John of Brooklyn, NY; son Peter of Brooklyn, NY; son Nick and his wife Elizabeth of Brooklyn, NY; seven grandchildren Jennifer, Veronica, Mikaela, Esme, Sidonie, Bennett, and Paige; and three great-grandchildren Matthew, Dylan, and Ryan.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to:

Southbury Public Library

℅ Shirley Thorson, Head Librarian

100 Poverty Road

Southbury, CT 06488 Anthony (Tony) Ian Morgan passed away in his home in Heritage Village in Southbury, CT, during the early hours of February 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 18, 1938, in New York City, and grew up in Belle Harbor, Queens, and New Rochelle, NY.A voracious reader, he majored in American Literature while attending Brown University. After graduating, he returned to New York City, where he spent the next 40 years working as an executive in the fields of advertising and market research, contributing to the creation of memorable ad campaigns such as "Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk." During this time he also taught graduate seminars in marketing and market research at Manhattan College and the University of Southern California, and published multiple professional journal articles. Tony was an avid tennis player, playing and competing into his early 80s. He was also a lover of art, design and architecture, and a lifelong fan of the New York Rangers.After retiring, Tony discovered a new passion - writing fiction. At age 70, he self-published his first novel, Incident at Heidelberg. It was followed by a second novel, When the Sea Shall Give Up Her Dead, and a book of short stories and essays entitled The Book of Morgan. He went on to join the Heritage Village Writers' Group where he served as editor for An Anthology of Heritage Village Writers. The collection commemorated the 50th anniversary of the village and featured works by the writers' group, as well as other contributors.Tony is survived by Mercedes Lopez-Morgan, his wife of 42 years; brother John and his wife Nancy of Fairbanks, AK; son Paul and his wife Carmen of Dallas, GA; daughter Melissa and her husband John of Brooklyn, NY; son Peter of Brooklyn, NY; son Nick and his wife Elizabeth of Brooklyn, NY; seven grandchildren Jennifer, Veronica, Mikaela, Esme, Sidonie, Bennett, and Paige; and three great-grandchildren Matthew, Dylan, and Ryan.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to:Southbury Public Library℅ Shirley Thorson, Head Librarian100 Poverty RoadSouthbury, CT 06488 Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close