1950 - 2019

Beloved father and husband Tovey Barron of Portland, OR, died surrounded by family, on October 23, 2019 from complications of MDS.



Tovey was born in Manhattan on July 26, 1950 to Louis Barron and Wilma Dinowitzer Barron. Tovey would eventually live in the Bronx, Brooklyn and New York State's first racially integrated housing development, Skyview Acres. Tovey made life-long connections at Skyview. Tovey attended Brooklyn Tech and SUNI Binghamton before dropping out for a time.



With his thoughtful, patient nature, Tovey enjoyed a variety of occupations as he hitchhiked across the country; including air freight driver, carpenter, auto mechanic, mail carrier, school bus driver and eventually as an assistant recording engineer in Blauvelt, NY working with Van Morrison and Bruce Springsteen among others. He picked up guitar hoping to play as a studio musician.



Tovey returned to his studies and graduated from Clarkson University (1981) as an electrical engineer. While at Clarkson, he parlayed his extensive jazz knowledge into a position as the resident jazz DJ at WTSC. Immediately following college, Tovey worked for IBM in Manassas, VA. In 1985 he left IBM for Intel, working in Virginia before coming to Oregon in 1989.



Once in Oregon, Tovey bought a house and began Windsurfing. He took to sailing naturally and his characteristic lack of concern allowed him to sail even the "biggest" of days.



In 1991, Tovey's longtime friend Jim Stark introduced him to Celeste. Falling madly in love, Celeste and Tovey married in 1993. Together, they would enjoy many pursuits: cooking, skiing, cycling, running, hiking, ballroom dancing, camping and of course, windsurfing.



In 1999, Tovey and Celeste welcomed Camille. Instantly, Tovey became a loving papa sharing many fun adventures, music and reading with her. He introduced Camille to Yiddish-isms, the Marx Brothers and of course, Jazz.



Bright, empathetic, a good listener: Tovey made friends as easily as he picked up languages: French, Spanish, but also Greek and Hungarian. He corresponded to maintain connections across distances, remembering names, faces and the personal stories behind those.



Tovey's 30 year career with Intel as a manager and an individual contributor spanned roughly 10 divisions. He spent the majority of his time as a technical marketing engineer, communicating complex ideas to the uninitiated. He was published numerous times. He earned the nickname "Radar" because his colleagues were awed by the connections he nurtured within the company and his ability to find resources anywhere. He retired in 2015.



In 2017, Tovey was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). Tovey dove headlong into the recommended treatment: A stem cell transplant. Geoff Barron was Tovey's donor. His cancer in remission, he eventually succumbed to Graph vs. Host Disease. His last 2 years were full of treatments but also time spent enjoying simple pleasures, family and friends.



Tovey is survived by his wife of Celeste Lewis, daughter Camille Barron, siblings Geoff Barron, Jillian Barron, Daniel Barron, stepmother, Muriel Barron.



The family encourages donations in Tovey's name to: Friends of the Columbia Gorge: https://gorgefriends.org/ways-to-gi

