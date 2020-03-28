1966 - 2020
Tracy M Dixon Barahona passed away on March 24, 2020 at Queens Center Hospital in Queens, NY. She was born in Queens, NY on July 24, 1966 to Marie Carter and Victor Dixon (deceased). She was the dear sister of Stephen Carter and loving mother to her three children, Karla Dixon, Robin-Elena White and K. Michael White Jr. and caring grandmother to her two grandchildren, Elena-Reign Engelgau and Dominik Dixon. She will be cremated as per her wishes.
Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020