NAVIASKY--Tracy. Tracy Heather Naviasky, 31, born December 18, 1988 in Dallas, Texas passed away on February 26th, 2020. Daughter of Jill and Louis Naviasky, Brother Perry, Grandparents, Rita and Gordon Waldorf, deceased Grandparents: Rhona Sklut and Marilyn and Gilbert Naviasky. Tracy grew up in Roslyn, NY and found her way to Scottsdale, AZ where she found an abundance of peace and happiness with her boyfriend Tom Schultz. Funeral services will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10am at Temple Beth Sholom, Roslyn Heights, NY. Interment will follow immediately at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Flushing. Rest in peace, we love you. Mom, Dad and Perry
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 29, 2020