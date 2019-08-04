Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center 301 Country Club Road Avon , CT 06001 (860)-673-8610 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center 301 Country Club Road Avon , CT 06001 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Asylum Hill Congregational Church 814 Asylum Ave. Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RICH--Tracy. The Board of Directors, leadership and staff of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America mourn the passing and honor the legacy of Tracy Rich, an extraordinary member of our community. Tracy will forever be part of Guardian, and in the hearts of all with whom he worked over his 40-year career. While he retired as General Counsel last year, he continued to be Of Counsel and led important and forward-looking initiatives at the company. In his 10 years with Guardian, Tracy was a trusted advisor and mentor to colleagues ranging from our Board to new recruits, sought after in the industry for his judgment and foresight, all the while serving as the bedrock of the company's legal, government relations, regulatory and compliance departments. Above and beyond his professional excellence, Tracy cared about our mission, our colleagues and our communities. He forged relationships with community colleges that grew into a nationwide financial education program, received an honorary doctorate from Capital Community College in Hartford this spring for his work on behalf of Guardian, and was known by all as a generous soul who built trust through commitment and being there for the long haul. He lived the values we cherish. We feel this sudden loss deeply, and offer our sympathies to his wife Vanessa, his son Bryant, his daughter Dana and their families and friends. Tracy will be profoundly missed.



RICH--Tracy. The Board of Directors, leadership and staff of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America mourn the passing and honor the legacy of Tracy Rich, an extraordinary member of our community. Tracy will forever be part of Guardian, and in the hearts of all with whom he worked over his 40-year career. While he retired as General Counsel last year, he continued to be Of Counsel and led important and forward-looking initiatives at the company. In his 10 years with Guardian, Tracy was a trusted advisor and mentor to colleagues ranging from our Board to new recruits, sought after in the industry for his judgment and foresight, all the while serving as the bedrock of the company's legal, government relations, regulatory and compliance departments. Above and beyond his professional excellence, Tracy cared about our mission, our colleagues and our communities. He forged relationships with community colleges that grew into a nationwide financial education program, received an honorary doctorate from Capital Community College in Hartford this spring for his work on behalf of Guardian, and was known by all as a generous soul who built trust through commitment and being there for the long haul. He lived the values we cherish. We feel this sudden loss deeply, and offer our sympathies to his wife Vanessa, his son Bryant, his daughter Dana and their families and friends. Tracy will be profoundly missed. Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019

