Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1935 - 2020

Dr. Trevor Bavar died peacefully his home in Harrison, New York on March 30, 2020. His beloved wife of 62 years, Ann (Scalyer) Bavar, was at his side.



Trevor was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1935, son of Julius and Anne Bavar. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, renowned prosthodontist, inventor/innovator, teacher, implantologist, and friend to many.



After graduating from New York University, College of Dentistry, and completing a two-year fellowship at NYU, he earned his certificate in Dental Prosthodontics. He served for two years as a captain in the United States Army, in Fort Polk, Louisiana, as a prosthodontist.





In addition to practicing privately in New York, Dr. Bavar co-founded the Continuing Dental Education Program in Dental Implantology at New York University College of Dentistry and served as its Director for more than 30 years. He was also an Associate Clinical Professor at New York University College of Dentistry. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology and a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Bavar was the Founder and President of the Implant Study Group of NY.



Trevor Bavar had an unyielding passion for his work, his colleagues, his patients, and his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Bavar, his children and their spouses, Justin Bavar (and Jayme) and Shauna Bavar Salmon (and Scott). He was a loving grandfather to Jaden and Macy Salmon, loving brother to Nancy Backlund and her husband Arne, uncle to Jamie, Corey and Marc, and loving cousin to Sheri Levitt. He touched many lives through his generosity and outgoing personality.



A private burial was held on April 1, 2020 at The Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Trevor's name may be made to The Afya Foundation: www.afyafoundation.org Dr. Trevor Bavar died peacefully his home in Harrison, New York on March 30, 2020. His beloved wife of 62 years, Ann (Scalyer) Bavar, was at his side.Trevor was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1935, son of Julius and Anne Bavar. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, renowned prosthodontist, inventor/innovator, teacher, implantologist, and friend to many.After graduating from New York University, College of Dentistry, and completing a two-year fellowship at NYU, he earned his certificate in Dental Prosthodontics. He served for two years as a captain in the United States Army, in Fort Polk, Louisiana, as a prosthodontist.In addition to practicing privately in New York, Dr. Bavar co-founded the Continuing Dental Education Program in Dental Implantology at New York University College of Dentistry and served as its Director for more than 30 years. He was also an Associate Clinical Professor at New York University College of Dentistry. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology and a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Bavar was the Founder and President of the Implant Study Group of NY.Trevor Bavar had an unyielding passion for his work, his colleagues, his patients, and his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Bavar, his children and their spouses, Justin Bavar (and Jayme) and Shauna Bavar Salmon (and Scott). He was a loving grandfather to Jaden and Macy Salmon, loving brother to Nancy Backlund and her husband Arne, uncle to Jamie, Corey and Marc, and loving cousin to Sheri Levitt. He touched many lives through his generosity and outgoing personality.A private burial was held on April 1, 2020 at The Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Trevor's name may be made to The Afya Foundation: www.afyafoundation.org Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close