SKOLLER--Trina, 76, passed away on August 12th with her family by her side in New York City. Trina was born on September 30, 1943 in Brooklyn and raised in New Orleans. She spent her life selflessly, giving to all of those in need. Trina is survived by her son Scott, his partner Kelli and her granddaughter, Rebecca Dorothy. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.





