TRUDE BERG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TRUDE BERG.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BERG--Trude. It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Trude, 100 years and 104 days old. Born as Gertrud Hammerschlag on April 10, 1919 in Vienna, Austria. She escaped from National Socialist Regime and arrived on the ship Saturnia in New York City on November 17, 1939. Trude was an extraordinary woman who lived life to the fullest with grace, charm, humor and dignity. We offer our sincere condolences to her husband Franz Kaufmann, founder of our enterprise. May her memory be a blessing. The ENLOG Team
Published in The New York Times on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.