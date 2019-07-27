BERG--Trude. It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Trude, 100 years and 104 days old. Born as Gertrud Hammerschlag on April 10, 1919 in Vienna, Austria. She escaped from National Socialist Regime and arrived on the ship Saturnia in New York City on November 17, 1939. Trude was an extraordinary woman who lived life to the fullest with grace, charm, humor and dignity. We offer our sincere condolences to her husband Franz Kaufmann, founder of our enterprise. May her memory be a blessing. The ENLOG Team
Published in The New York Times on July 27, 2019