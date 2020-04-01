Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TUFAN BENER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENER--Tufan. Tufan Bener, a Turkish diplomat who became an international civil servant, died in New York, fighting for life, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was in the NYU Langone Emergency Room when Covid-19 overpowered him. He was in perfect health a week before. An adventurous Mediterranean man, a sailor and sportsman, a linguist commanding Turkish, English, and French, a person with encyclopedic knowledge of Ottoman and Middle Eastern history, Bener spent three years in the Turkish Foreign Ministry before leaving diplomatic service to join the U.N. Development Programme, where he spent a quarter century as an official of the United Nations. The U.N. promotes sustainable development via global policies and norm-setting as well as concrete programs and projects in countries. Applying to his UNDP career aptitudes he honed in national service as a lieutenant in the Turkish army's Corps of Engineers, Bener chose to focus on the latter. He worked at UNDP's headquarters in New York; he also served in two developing countries. His career's last decade was first devoted to the least developed countries in the Global South. He then mobilized support to developing countries' self-reliance via south-south cooperation. Bener was born in 1941 in Izmir, Turkey, to Sait and Mahmure Bener. The Beners had great faith in their son and harbored ambitions for him. At the age of eleven, Bener left home for Istanbul to start schooling for an international career. He attended a lycee before joining Galatasaray, a premier institution that groomed students for high achievement. The school had a Francophone culture and was widely seen as a stepping stone for a diplomatic trajectory. Galatasaray was a huge influence on Bener, and it is there he began forming a large network of friends who were close to him all his life. Says Ambassador Mustafa Aksin, former Permanent Representative of Turkey to the U.N., "If ever there was a true friend, someone you could utterly trust, it was Tufan." As Bener took a B.A. in Diplomacy and Foreign Affairs from Ankara University and, under a Fulbright Fellowship, an M.A. in International Relations and Area Studies from American University in Washington, D.C., he developed a growing interest in multilateral cooperation as a key to addressing global issues. His subsequent years in Ankara at the Turkish Foreign Ministry where he helped manage technical assistance from both U.N. agencies and bilateral programs solidified this interest, and in 1971 he made the leap to UNDP. Bener was a man of many parts. He life brimmed with activity. He took to the motorcycle and then the bicycle, to which he became specially devoted when he retired from his U.N. career. A greater passion was sailing - an interest he shared with Fran Weiss, his wife of 36 years. In 1992, he crewed with Captain Omar Baturay on Spectra, a Swan 48 sailing vessel, in the 635-mile biennial Newport Bermuda Race. Spectra came third in its class. Bener loved good food and wine. He and Fran were generous with their hospitality. Says Fran, "Tufan was my pasha and Polaris." A psychotherapist in private practice, an Associate Clinical Professor in Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, and Senior Psychotherapy Consultant, New York Obesity Nutrition Research Center, New York- Presbyterian Hospital, Fran Weiss-Bener will carry on with her work keeping in mind the internationalism Tufan Bener promoted. He leaves behind a beloved family of Turkish relatives dispersed in Turkey, the United States, and other countries.



