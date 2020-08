Or Copy this URL to Share

SHELLEY--Tully, Jr. 100, died July 23, 2020. Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company for 29 years supporting the Firm's Manufacturing Practice in New York and London. Established the company's Stamford Office. In retirement, volunteered in Costa Rica and Guatemala with the International Executive Services Corp.





