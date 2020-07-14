Dr. Turpin Harry Rose – father of four, raconteur, preserver of sight, veteran of the US Navy, clarinetist, devourer of the written word, Adlai Stevenson Democrat, culinary Francophile, lifelong New Yorker subscriber, Protestant philosopher, traverser of fairways and greens, historian, patron of the Met, the Café Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, and the Colorado Symphony, frequenter of Baltimore's Memorial Stadium, Yankee Stadium and Coors Field, despiser of yard work, camping, tents, and smooth jazz, of boundless wit, warmth, and generosity, a character with character, a man for all seasons in this his final season - passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 83.Dr. Turpin Harry Rose was a 38-year resident of Fairfield County, Connecticut, and for the past 13 years, a resident of Denver, Colorado.Born on March 10, 1937, in Wilmington, Delaware to Turpin Price Rose, Mayor of Delaware City and a grocery store owner, and Elsie Virginia Rose, an elementary school teacher, Turpin Rose's early years were spent in Delaware City and Newark, Delaware.Dr. Turpin Rose opened his private ophthalmology practice in 1970 on Main Street in Danbury, Connecticut. In 1988, he joined practices with Dr. Ralph Falkenstein, Dr. Paul Ruggiero, and Dr. Matthew Paul to create Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons (DEPS). DEPS treated all patients in their state-of-the-art facility, regardless of their ability to pay. He retired in 2007 and moved to Denver, where he lived until his passing. Dr. Rose was beloved by his patients, staff, and partners for his quick wit, compassion, and expertise.Turpin is fondly remembered for playing his clarinet at parties or solo in the living room. He shared his love for music, taking his children to performances at Carnegie Hall, countless concerts in Central Park, organ recitals in Paris, La Traviata at The Metropolitan Opera, and jazz bars across Greenwich Village.When he was not in the office or the operating room, Turpin enjoyed regular rounds of golf at his local club and played some of the most renowned courses around the world, including Pebble Beach and Royal St. Andrews in Scotland. In addition, he was a longstanding member at several churches, including The First Presbyterian Church in The City of New York and Saint John's Cathedral in Denver, Colorado.Dr. Turpin Harry Rose is survived by his children: Christopher, Jennifer, Jessica, and Andrew; grandson Clayton; daughters-in-law Christina Devitt and Dawn Rago Rose; son-in-law Daniel Ginsberg; partner Susan Davies, and former spouse Marilyn Coleman.To those who knew Turpin, please take a moment to recall your time with him. For as he once said about nostalgia, "It's the only part I can remember."An in-person celebration of his life and final arrangements will be at a future date when it is safe to do so.Donations may be made in Turpin's memory to any of his favorite organizations listed here:donations.nyc@newyork.msf.orgLouis Armstrong Emergency Fund for Jazz Musiciansrelief2@louisarmstrongfoundation.orColorado Symphonygiving@coloradosymphony.org