TYKLE HOROWITZ

HOROWITZ--Tykle, devoted wife of the late Saul Horowitz, Jr., and loving mother of BeeBee, Mark, Jim and Sarah, died peacefully on Friday, June 26th, 2020, surrounded by family, after a short illness. A longtime resident of Scarsdale, NY, she was 91. Born June 9th, 1929, in Honolulu, HI, Tykle was an Army brat, growing up on or near Army bases here and abroad. In 1950, she married Saul, known as "J.R.," in Japan. They moved back to the Untied States shortly afterwards, and she created a warm and nurturing home for her family in Scarsdale, NY, where she lived for close to 60 years. She was best known for her generous spirit, her hospitality, and her attentiveness to the needs of her family, her friends and her neighbors. Her annual holiday parties were much anticipated events and were open to all. She was an active participant in Scarsdale's civic life, and a member of Beach Point Club in Mamaroneck. She loved gardening, quilting, and her dogs, but above all she was devoted to her ever-expan- ding family. Besides her children, she is survived by eight grandchildren, James, Eleanor, Evan, Michael, George, Emma, Thomas and Russell, as well as two great-grandchildren, Hugo and Charlie.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store