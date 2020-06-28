TYKLE HOROWITZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share TYKLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOROWITZ--Tykle, devoted wife of the late Saul Horowitz, Jr., and loving mother of BeeBee, Mark, Jim and Sarah, died peacefully on Friday, June 26th, 2020, surrounded by family, after a short illness. A longtime resident of Scarsdale, NY, she was 91. Born June 9th, 1929, in Honolulu, HI, Tykle was an Army brat, growing up on or near Army bases here and abroad. In 1950, she married Saul, known as "J.R.," in Japan. They moved back to the Untied States shortly afterwards, and she created a warm and nurturing home for her family in Scarsdale, NY, where she lived for close to 60 years. She was best known for her generous spirit, her hospitality, and her attentiveness to the needs of her family, her friends and her neighbors. Her annual holiday parties were much anticipated events and were open to all. She was an active participant in Scarsdale's civic life, and a member of Beach Point Club in Mamaroneck. She loved gardening, quilting, and her dogs, but above all she was devoted to her ever-expan- ding family. Besides her children, she is survived by eight grandchildren, James, Eleanor, Evan, Michael, George, Emma, Thomas and Russell, as well as two great-grandchildren, Hugo and Charlie.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved