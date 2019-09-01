BENHAM--Tyler Mabon, passed away suddenly at his home in Lake Worth, FL on August 14, 2019. He was 48. Mr. Benham was formerly a resident of Locust Valley, NY. He is the beloved son of Margaret (Penny) W. Benham and David B. Benham of Locust Valley survived by his brother Clifton E. Benham and sister-in-law Anna M. Benham, nieces Mabon Catherine Benham and Annabel Parker Benham. Tyler was an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors. He was a gentle and kind man and was loved by all that knew him. There will be a private ceremony in Lake George, NY in September where he will be interred in the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Trinity-Pawling School, Pawling, NY 12564.



