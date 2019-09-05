KIM--Unsup, M.D. The Department of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and the entire Mount Sinai community, mourn the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Dr. Unsup Kim. Dr. Kim was a former Director of Surgery at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, and a Professor of Surgery at Mt. Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York. For over four decades, Dr. Kim trained and mentored thousands of medical students, surgical residents, and Fellows, and provided dedicated surgical care, leaving a legacy of compassion and tending to others. He will be fondly remembered as an exceptional surgeon and professor. We extend our most sincere condolences to the entire Kim family. Michael L. Marin, M.D., Chairman, Dept. of Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



