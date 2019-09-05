UNSUP KIM

Guest Book
Service Information
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ
07666
(201)-836-0202
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Obituary
KIM--Unsup, M.D. The Department of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and the entire Mount Sinai community, mourn the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Dr. Unsup Kim. Dr. Kim was a former Director of Surgery at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, and a Professor of Surgery at Mt. Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York. For over four decades, Dr. Kim trained and mentored thousands of medical students, surgical residents, and Fellows, and provided dedicated surgical care, leaving a legacy of compassion and tending to others. He will be fondly remembered as an exceptional surgeon and professor. We extend our most sincere condolences to the entire Kim family. Michael L. Marin, M.D., Chairman, Dept. of Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 5, 2019
bullet Vietnam War bullet Bronze Star
