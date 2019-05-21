GLOCER--Ursula, died peacefully on May 19, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Hamburg, Germany in September 1921, she was the last of her generation in the family. A polyglot international traveller, she valued diversity, tolerance and belles lettres. She balanced these decorous traits with a sharp wit and, at times, a sharp tongue. She is survived by her son, Tom; daughter-in- law, Maarit; grandchildren, Mariana and Walter; and cousins, the Shoham Family. Services are private.
Published in The New York Times on May 21, 2019