1942 - 2019
Born to Joseph and Eugene Fattal , in Aleppo , Syria .
From a very young age it was undeniable that he was an artist . That eventually landed him in Paris where he met the love of his life and his best friend Lucie Koujakian.
Vahé studied painting at the École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts (National School of Fine Arts) in Paris. He was a painter and a graphic designer who founded his own full service design & advertising agency. His firm serviced entertainment and corporate accounts such as ABC Television, the "big 5" Hollywood movie studios, National Geographic, Nissan, UCLA Extension, to mention a few. Vahé's firm was ABC's exclusive advertising agency for 18 years.
Vahé and Lucie had a passion for Art, Armenia, travel and philanthropy
They lived life on their own terms , fulfilling those 4 passions.
Their memory is designed to honor and execute their commitment to Art, education, and all things Armenian.
Relatives :
•Fattal families in Los Angeles
•Minassian families in Los Angeles
•Nahikian families in New England
•Nercessian Family in Atlanta
•Gabrielian families in Los
Angeles and Switzerland
•Minassian families in France
•Koujakian families in Los Angeles
•Yemenidjian families in Los Angeles
Funeral service will be held Saturday October 26 @ 5pm.
Saint Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 East 59th Street
New York, NY 10022-1112
To be used for the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan.
Published on NYTimes.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019