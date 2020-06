VALENTINE TEMROWSKI

TEMROWSKI--Valentine John, Jr., of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at age 62. Valentine was the salt of the earth with a quick wit. He loved a good story, good drink and great company. Always sharply dressed, he also was well read. A man who embodied honor and integrity, he will be greatly missed and always remembered. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Kathleen Sands Temrowski (Daniel Meyering) of Brooklyn, NY. Funeral Monday, June 29 at Verheyden Funeral Home. www.verheyden.org