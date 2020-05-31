VALERIE GUILD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VALERIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUILD--Valerie. 1947-2020 Valerie Phyllis Guild, Founder and President of AIM at Melanoma, died May 21, 2020 in San Francisco, California of cancer. Born March 7, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, Val grew up an only child in Queens. She received her B.A. from Queens College, her M.A. in accounting from Long Island University, and her M.B.A. from NYU. She married Arthur Guild in 1967 and together they founded Binding Systems, Inc. Their business took them to San Francisco, and they moved the family to California in 1990. Val resided in San Rafael, California until her death. Val's daughter Carolyn (known as Charlie) preceded her in death. After Charlie died in 2003, Val founded what would become AIM at Melanoma, a non-profit dedicated to finding the cure for melanoma and advocating for patient awareness. Defeating the cancer that took her daughter's life became her life's work. The foundation will continue her work in her memory and honor. Val will be remembered by many whose lives she touched in the melanoma world, and beyond, for her intelligence, humor, integrity, and passion. Her memory will be cherished by her devoted husband, Arthur; her loving daughters, Samantha and Alexis; and her grandsons, Carson and Seth. There will be a small private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to AIM at Melanoma (www.AIMatMelanoma org). Please visit https://bit.ly/ValGuildAIM to express condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved