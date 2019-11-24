TAYLOR-BARNES-- Valerie. June 30, 1931 - November 17, 2019. Valerie Taylor-Barnes, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17 at her home in New York City. She is survived and loved by family members, dear friends, and many of her former students. Valerie was a soloist with the Royal Ballet and later a highly respected teacher of dance. After the death of her husband, Clive Barnes, she created a Foundation in his honour which recognizes promising young professionals in Dance and Theatre. A Celebration of Life will be held in the New Year. Memorial donations may be sent to The Clive Barnes Foundation, 241 W. 23rd St., #4A, NY, NY 10011.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019