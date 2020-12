Or Copy this URL to Share

BOWEN--Valrae Mae (Anderson). In Memoriam 11/16/1947 -12/8/2019 Los Angeles, CA; Hollywood Beach, CA; Troublesome Creek Valley, IA; Cherished wife of 50 years. Loving Mother of two sons. Grandma to four little ones. No sweeter, kinder soul ever walked among us. Forever loved and missed by husband Jerry, sons Nathan and Spencer (Caroline), their families and a lifetime of friends.





