VENIO MASOTTI
MASOTTI--Venio Raffaello Oreste. The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the death on September 5 of Venio Raffaello Oreste Masotti, beloved father of our friend and partner, Marco V. Masotti. We express our deepest sympathies to Marco and his wife Tracy Stein, their children Michela, Alessandro and Sophia, Marco's mother Zeei, Marco's sister Vania and her husband Dr. Hennie Goosen, their children Isabella and Giuliana, and to all members of the Masotti family.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
