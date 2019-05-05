FEINBERG--Vera David Lilienstern, artist and inventor of "Tressy, "the doll with "growing" hair, left this life on May 1, 2019, after 104 joyous years. Her paintings are in numerous museums and private collections throughout the United States. She studied at the Art Students League in the 1950s, and with Phillip Shumacher and Syd Solomon. Vera is adored and mourned by her two daughters, Anne Gussoff and Dean Stein, and their husbands, Dr. Francis Stein and the late Arnold Gussoff. She was deeply loved by her grandchildren Andrew Feinberg, Gail Brussel, Laura Brown, Larry Gussoff, and also by their spouses. She was also cherished and delighted by her eight great- grandchildren. Vera was raised in Westchester and New York City. She attended the Fieldston School in Riverdale and spent many summers at Camp Pinecliffe in Harrison, Maine. She was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Democratic Party. Vera brought joy, laughter and beauty to the world and will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her.



