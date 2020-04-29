SCHAPPS--Vera Kutcher, age 106, died on April 24th of natural causes, in her apartment in New York City. A graduate of Hunter College at the age of 18, she is survived by her two daughters, Ann Schaffer and husband Mel, and Ellen Schapps Richman and husband Richard; four grandchildren, Robert Schaffer and wife, Julie, Jeffrey Schaffer and wife, Laura, Scott Richman and wife, Laura and Brooke Richman; and six great-grandchildren, Ellie Schaffer, Will Schaffer, Maddy Schaffer, Olivia Schaffer, Charlie Schaffer and Caroline Jane Richman. Vera was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Harold William Schapps who died in 1980. Some noteworthy experiences of her long and fulfilling life include being quarantined during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, attending the WWI Woodrow Wilson Victory Parade, being a WWII air-raid warden in New York City, and in 2014, receiving a 100th birthday celebration letter from President Barack Obama. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish Museum of New York City, JDRF or to the .



