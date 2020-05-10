TRACHTENBERG--Verena. Verena (Kaltbrunner) Trachtenberg, 84, formerly of Manhattan, New York, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 27, 1935 in Zurich, Switzerland, the daughter of Ernst and Caroline (Ostermann) Kaltbrunner. At the age of 21, Verena left Switzerland for New York City to pursue her dream of an acting career. It was there that she met and later married her husband Saul (Buddy), a marriage that would endure for 59 years. Quintessential New Yorkers, Vreny loved everything about the city, particularly taking acting classes, attending Broadway shows and dining out. She left New York City in 2018 to be near her beloved husband in Massachusetts where they could be seen holding hands over lunch dates. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she leaves behind husband Saul Trachtenberg; children Karin Trachtenberg of Southborough, MA, and Eric Trachtenberg of Union, NJ; grandchildren Bobby, Caroline, Tiffini, Talisa, Taylor, Tabitha and great-grandchild Talia. Memorial services and burial at the Salem Fields Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY, will be held at a future date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association New York City chapter: alz.org/nyc or the Actors Fund: actorsfund.org For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.