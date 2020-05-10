VERENA TRACHTENBERG
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VERENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRACHTENBERG--Verena. Verena (Kaltbrunner) Trachtenberg, 84, formerly of Manhattan, New York, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 27, 1935 in Zurich, Switzerland, the daughter of Ernst and Caroline (Ostermann) Kaltbrunner. At the age of 21, Verena left Switzerland for New York City to pursue her dream of an acting career. It was there that she met and later married her husband Saul (Buddy), a marriage that would endure for 59 years. Quintessential New Yorkers, Vreny loved everything about the city, particularly taking acting classes, attending Broadway shows and dining out. She left New York City in 2018 to be near her beloved husband in Massachusetts where they could be seen holding hands over lunch dates. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she leaves behind husband Saul Trachtenberg; children Karin Trachtenberg of Southborough, MA, and Eric Trachtenberg of Union, NJ; grandchildren Bobby, Caroline, Tiffini, Talisa, Taylor, Tabitha and great-grandchild Talia. Memorial services and burial at the Salem Fields Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY, will be held at a future date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association New York City chapter: alz.org/nyc or the Actors Fund: actorsfund.org For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Salem Fields Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved