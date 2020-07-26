VERNON ALDEN

ALDEN--Vernon R., the president of Ohio University in the 1960s and later an influential business executive, who in his wide-ranging career advised a United States president and promoted cultural exchange with Japan, died on June 22 in Boston. He was 97. Mr. Alden was an executive who moved a river, a mentor who dazzled students and colleagues, a raconteur who relished a practical joke and a networker who collected friends like lucky pennies. With a frank charm and a talent for hard-nosed management, Mr. Alden doubled the enrollment of Ohio University during his tenure, from 1962 to 1969, while assisting President Lyndon B. Johnson in redeveloping the state's poor southeastern region. He was chairman of the Boston Company in the subsequent decade, overseeing the creation of the pioneering consultancy Boston Consulting Group. At the same time, he worked to build national ties with Japan, his wartime enemy that had become his lifelong love. Inaugurated at age 38, Mr. Alden was Ohio University's youngest president in almost a century. He shaped the school in major ways, creating an honors college and establishing new doctoral programs. In his last year in office, the university surprised him by naming a library in his honor. His reach extended beyond the campus. In 1964, Sargent Shriver, the architect of President Johnson's War on Poverty, asked Mr. Alden to join the task force planning the Job Corps program. That year, in a speech at Ohio University, President Johnson first announced his vision for a "Great Society." In turn, Mr. Alden became an important ally of the White House in Ohio, helping persuade Governor James A. Rhodes to support national legislation aimed at revitalizing the Appalachian region. The federal funds went toward projects like the Appalachian Highway network and the construction of a new university airport. In 1969, with help from the Army Corps of Engineers, Ohio University moved the Hocking River, ending the annual floods that would inundate residence halls and classrooms. As chairman of the Boston Company and its subsidiary bank, the Boston Safe Deposit and Trust Company, Mr. Alden recruited a friend, Bruce D. Henderson, to found the Boston Consulting Group as a one-man operation that advised clients of the bank. It split off and flourished. Mr. Alden was in his freshman year at Brown University when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and soon he was serving on a minesweeper in the North Pacific. But the war's most significant effect on him came from the year he spent in intensive Japanese language training in a Navy program.He became deeply involved in Japanese relations through several groups including the Japan Society of Boston, of which he was president or chairman for over 40 years. Traveling to Japan multiple times a year, Mr. Alden became friendly with the Imperial Family and led a trade delegation there. In 1985, he received the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest Japanese honor given to foreigners. Vernon Roger Alden, the son of a Protestant minister, was born on April 7, 1923, in Chicago and grew up in Moline, IL, during the Great Depression. He graduated from Brown and Harvard Business School. In 1951, he married Marion Parson, and they remained together until her death of lymphoma in 1999. Mr. Alden is survived by four children, Robert, Anne, James and David, and eight grandchildren.





