JOYCE--Veronica D. Veronica "Vera" D. Joyce, nee Fenty, died peacefully at home on October 1, 2019 in Somers, NY. Born January 21, 1930 in New York City, Vera graduated from Cathedral High School ('48) and married her childhood sweetheart, Bernard F. Joyce, in 1952. They enjoyed 62 years together while raising eight children in New Rochelle and Briarcliff Manor, NY. A strong proponent of the importance of education, Vera attended Iona College while raising her family. She completed her BA at Pace University ('75) and her Masters in Social Work at Fordham University ('79). Vera enjoyed working as a Psychiatric Social Worker for Catholic Charities and later developed a private practice. She was proud to serve as a Board member of Boys Hope and Nativity Mission Center and as a member of several other charitable organizations. Vera's greatest joy was her family and she cherished the times spent with her children and 22 grandchildren in Spring Lake, NJ. Vera was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her eight children, Deborah Drake, Sharon Chichester, Veronica Topp, Colleen Joyce, Brian Joyce, Deirdre Glascott, Sean Joyce and Liam Joyce; 22 grandchildren and one great- granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Wilton, CT or a . For more information, visit: www.clarkassociates funeralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 6, 2019