ILYES--Veronika, mother and activist, passed away on Wednesday, May 8th. Veronika always found beauty and hope, even in the most challenging of circumstances. Each day, she advocated for the just treatment of all humans, all beings, and the natural world. Szekely Hungarian from Romania, Veronika was a beloved teacher who nurtured in her students a love of history and a belief in the power of their voices and stories. She immigrated to the U.S. with the hope that her children would grow up in a country that embraced all people. To honor Veronika's life, her family asks you to support her very favorite organization, BARK www.bark-out.org Veronika is survived by three grateful children, her loving husband, her dog, and her birds. Her family wishes that friends, family, and strangers alike celebrate Veronika's resilient, loving legacy by caring for each other more tenderly and by caring for the natural world.
Published in The New York Times on May 13, 2019