WILDER--Vicki, passed peacefully on August 25, just two days shy of her 78th birthday. Vicki leaves sons Andrew and Brett, sister Ellen, and several loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Brooklyn-born, Vicki lived in East Meadow, Rego Park, and Syosset, NY, before moving to California in 2004. She spent her final months in Richmond, VA. Vicki was artistic and open-hearted; and her small frame housed a larger-than-life persona. She put her creativity to work over many years in retail display, and her giving spirit expressed itself through volunteer work at Human Resources School in Albertson, NY, and the Humane Society of Pasadena. Vicki welcomed a diverse collection of friends and acquaintances - each benefitting from the accepting and joyful presence she extended to all. A memorial is being planned for the near future.



