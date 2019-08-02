1927 - 2019
Victor A. Zourides, of Flushing Queens, New York passed away at 4:53 P.M. on Saturday the 27th of 2019, at the Sapphire Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.
Victor was born in 1927 in Brooklyn N.Y. and as a young man went back to Crete, Greece to actively fight in guerrilla warfare during WW II against the invading Nazis.
He returned to the United States, and married Theresa Zourides, and started a family in the Bronx, N.Y. and eventually moving to Flushing, Queens since 1965.
He had the position of Captain of Room Service in the N.Y. Hilton Hotel at Rockefeller Plaza for many years and served as a security guard after retirement, at the Atlantic Bank of New York.
He was always affectionately referred to as "PopPop" by his grandsons and their children, and he was known by others for his good sense of humor and generosity.
He is survived by his son, Andrew V. Zourides, daughter Geraldine McEntegart, grandson Douglas McEntegart and Family, grandson Bryan McEntegart and Kathy McEntegart. Great grandchildren Shannon, Conner, Kyle, Reilly and Hayden.
A Greek Orthodox Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 9th at 11 A.M. at Saint Philips Episcopal Church in New Hope, Pennsylvania, by the Reverend Michael Ruk.
Published on NYTimes.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019