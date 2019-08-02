Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor A Zourides. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2019

Victor A. Zourides, of Flushing Queens, New York passed away at 4:53 P.M. on Saturday the 27th of 2019, at the Sapphire Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.

Victor was born in 1927 in Brooklyn N.Y. and as a young man went back to Crete, Greece to actively fight in guerrilla warfare during WW II against the invading Nazis.

He returned to the United States, and married Theresa Zourides, and started a family in the Bronx, N.Y. and eventually moving to Flushing, Queens since 1965.

He had the position of Captain of Room Service in the N.Y. Hilton Hotel at Rockefeller Plaza for many years and served as a security guard after retirement, at the Atlantic Bank of New York.

He was always affectionately referred to as "PopPop" by his grandsons and their children, and he was known by others for his good sense of humor and generosity.

He is survived by his son, Andrew V. Zourides, daughter Geraldine McEntegart, grandson Douglas McEntegart and Family, grandson Bryan McEntegart and Kathy McEntegart. Great grandchildren Shannon, Conner, Kyle, Reilly and Hayden.

A Greek Orthodox Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 9th at 11 A.M. at Saint Philips Episcopal Church in New Hope, Pennsylvania, by the Reverend Michael Ruk. Victor A. Zourides, of Flushing Queens, New York passed away at 4:53 P.M. on Saturday the 27th of 2019, at the Sapphire Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.Victor was born in 1927 in Brooklyn N.Y. and as a young man went back to Crete, Greece to actively fight in guerrilla warfare during WW II against the invading Nazis.He returned to the United States, and married Theresa Zourides, and started a family in the Bronx, N.Y. and eventually moving to Flushing, Queens since 1965.He had the position of Captain of Room Service in the N.Y. Hilton Hotel at Rockefeller Plaza for many years and served as a security guard after retirement, at the Atlantic Bank of New York.He was always affectionately referred to as "PopPop" by his grandsons and their children, and he was known by others for his good sense of humor and generosity.He is survived by his son, Andrew V. Zourides, daughter Geraldine McEntegart, grandson Douglas McEntegart and Family, grandson Bryan McEntegart and Kathy McEntegart. Great grandchildren Shannon, Conner, Kyle, Reilly and Hayden.A Greek Orthodox Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 9th at 11 A.M. at Saint Philips Episcopal Church in New Hope, Pennsylvania, by the Reverend Michael Ruk. Published on NYTimes.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close