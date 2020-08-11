VICTOR GARTENSTEIN

GARTENSTEIN--Victor, the eternal optimist stayed hopeful to the very end of his life. He leaves this planet with more love than most people will receive in 10 lifetimes. Victor was a self-made man who was passionate about life and work. He was a true leader in business and in life. He was quietly charitable and generous in every possible way. Each day he woke up with childlike excitement in his eyes. His energy and enthusiasm were infectious. Victor was a dedicated husband to wife Gail, father to Steven, David and Ilene, father-in-law to Anna, Lauren and Bill (deceased) and grandfather to Jessy, Sam, Emma and Matthew. His loss will leave a hole in our hearts but his memories and legacy will live on forever.





