VICTOR GOUREVITCH
GOUREVITCH--Victor. 1925 - 2020. Victor Gourevitch died peacefully at home in New York on April 14, 2020. An eminent scholar and translator of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, he was the William Griffin Professor of Philosophy Emeritus at Wesleyan University, where he had taught for thirty years. Gourevitch was born July 13, 1925, in Berlin, the son of Russian political emigres. He arrived in New York Harbor on Thanksgiving Day, 1940. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, before getting his doctorate from the Committee on Social Thought at the University of Chicago. In 1968, he published the first study of the political thought of Leo Strauss, with whom he had studied at Chicago, and he later co-edited Strauss's "On Tyranny." He devoted much of his scholarly life to translating, editing and annotating the essential two-volume edition of Rousseau's political writings, published by Cambridge University Press. In addition to Wesleyan, he taught at the University of Chicago, Temple University and Wellesley College, as well as other institutions including the New School for Social Research and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and served as a scholar- in-residence at the Institute for Advanced Study in Berlin. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the painter Jacqueline Gourevitch, his sons Marc and Philip, and his granddaughters, Rebecca, Ruth, Clio and Oona. He is deeply missed.


Published in New York Times on May 8, 2020.
