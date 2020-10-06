1/1
VICTOR GRANN
GRANN--Victor. Victor Robert Grann, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, at the age of 87. He was a loving husband and father and a devoted doctor. He was born in New London, CT, in 1933, and resided in New York City. He graduated from Yale University and, before attending the New York Medical College, served in the U.S. Army. He had a long and successful career as an oncologist at Stamford Hospital and Director of the Bennet Cancer Center in Stamford, CT. Upon retiring from clinical medicine he went on to complete a Master's degree in public health at Columbia University. He subsequently joined the faculty of Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health, where he spent the remainder of his career studying health outcomes in cancer care, including preventive strategies for women with breast cancer-related mutations and effectiveness of cancer chemotherapies. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis; his daughter Alison (David Gutstein); his sons David (Kyra Darnton) and Edward; and five grandchildren. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 12:30pm at The Riverside, 76th Street, at Amsterdam Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation at: alzdiscovery.org


Published in New York Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
