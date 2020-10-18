GRANN--Victor. With great respect and sadness, the Board of Directors, artists, and staff of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center note the passing of Dr. Victor Grann, husband of our cherished Board member Phyllis Grann. Victor was a treasured friend and former member of the CMS Global Council, whose commitment to chamber music and longstanding generosity will always be remembered and appreciated. His keen intelligence, good humor, and kindhearted spirit touched everyone he met. He will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his extended family. Elinor Hoover, Chair; Suzanne Davidson, Executive Director





