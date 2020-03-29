GREENE--Victor Paul, passed away March 26, 2020 at the age of 80. He was the beloved husband to Nancy for 53 years, father to Samuel and Christopher and grandfather to William, Charlotte, Morrison, James and Ivy. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 17, 1939 he was raised in Wilkes Barre, PA by parents Doris and Myron along with his brother Robert. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's undergraduate Wharton School and Law School, Victor went on to work on Wall St. in New York City while residing with his family on the upper east side of Manhattan until his death. A private funeral will be held Monday with a memorial service at a later date. He will be missed by all who knew him.



