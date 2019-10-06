Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR MARROW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARROW--Victor. Died on September 29, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was 76 years old. He was a superb athlete, excelling in varsity football, wrestling and diving. He was Westchester County diving champion during high school. Vic graduated with a B.A. from Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY, and received his Ph.D. from the New School for Social Research. Vic began his professional career as as Assistant Director of Adult Education at NYU but soon took over as director of Continuing Medical Education at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Hospital. He then became a Dean of Continuing Medical Education at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD. Vic's passion was tennis. He was self-taught, never took a lesson, but has shelves full of trophies to show for his competitive talent. He was club champion at the Saw Mill River Club where the competition was intense. Vic, never gave up trying to live a normal life despite the ravages of Parkinson's. Nor did he lose his sense of humor. In his last days in a telephone conversation with a friend who asked how things were going, Vic said, "Okay, except all my doctors are quacks." When he could no longer drive, he rode his bike, he paddled a kayak, he dressed impeccably, went to restaurants for lunch and dinner, he planned for a future that he must have known would not be his to enjoy. He said that he did not resent his fate -- that he had a wonderful life in many ways. Vic's other passion was his wife, Maureen, and children by his first marriage, Jean-David and Jeremie. For years before he convinced Maureen to join him in Westchester County, Vic commuted from Westchester every weekend to be with her in Burlington, VT. He loved to drive, but this feat was more a testament to passion than a hobby. His devotion to J.D., who creates computer programs in Shanghai, China, and Jeremie, who is a lawyer in Missoula, Montana, overcame the distances between them. They were with Vic at the end. Vic is survived by his wife, Maureen, his sons, J.D. and Jeremie, his brothers, Robert, Norman and Ted, and his eight grandchildren. Contributions in Vic's honor can be made to the Humane Society of Westchester County or The Alex Marrow Children's Fund, 56 Rye Rd., Rye, NY 10580.



