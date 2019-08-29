Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR ORISTANO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORISTANO--Victor. AUGUST 27, 2019: Victor Oristano died today in his home in North Palm Beach, Florida, two weeks before his 103rd birthday after a short illness. A pioneer of the cable television industry, he started life as a newspaper and magazine writer and never lost his love for the printed word. He built his first cable TV system in 1960 in Stuart, Florida and other communities in Martin County. This was followed by systems in Bridgeport, CT, which grew to 100,000 subscribers, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania in the early cable business days. After the sale of these systems, he went on to build the first system in England. He returned to the United States in 1984 and acquired People's Choice TV Corp. (PCTV), which held 33 percent of all the FCC licensed microwave TV frequencies. PCTV built TV and Internet systems to compete with cable television in Detroit, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Tucson and Houston. He served as a director of the Cablevision System Corp., one of the nation's largest cable TV empires, for 22 years, where he enjoyed a close personal relationship with Charles Dolan. Over the years, these new industries became a great assist in the nation's economy. Mr. Oristano began his career in the newspaper business. At age 16, he wrote a column on major league sports for a weekly sports newspaper in Brooklyn. At age 18, he became editor of a weekly newspaper for the Gravesend section in Brooklyn, where he was raised. In 1936, at age 20, he joined Hearst's New York American, which was later merged with its afternoon sister paper the "Journal" (the Journal-American became the largest circulation newspaper in the U.S.) and rose to be a reporter on boating sports, sail and motor. At that time, he was the youngest "by-lined" sports reporter on any of New York's 22 daily newspapers. Pearl Harbor struck and in 1942, he enlisted in the government's "Civilian Pilot's Training Program". As a licensed aircraft pilot. Navy commissioned him an Ensign and he served four and a half years, retiring in November 1946 as Lieutenant Commander. His Navy Air Unit, "Fleet Air Wing Seven" (FAS), was assigned to work with the U.K.'s RAF and Oristano served as Intelligence officer for one of two air groups in FAS. After retirement in 1946, he entered the growing field of public relations, with the New York firm, H.A. Bruno Associates. He rose to be a partner and then formed his own firm, Oristano-Pearsall Associates, in 1953. In 1972, he left the Public Relations field and joined the Chris Craft Corp. as vice president and director, and retired in 1981 to devote all his time to cable television. In 1983, he formed the Oristano Foundation and in 2014 it converted solely to a scholarship vehicle: Oristano Scholar Fund (OSF). It currently works with the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties to administer the scholarships. He leaves his wife of 23 years, Jane Gordon Coyne; his sons, Michael (Paige) of Tequesta, FL, Mark (Lynn) of Dallas, TX, and Matthew (Jean) of Milford, CT; grandchildren, Kelly, Stacey and Rachel, and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves his stepdaughter, Ellen Frances Tuchman (Mrs. Harry Orenstein) of Dallas, TX and step-grandsons, Spencer Orenstein of Dallas, TX and Nicholas Orenstein of Los Angeles, CA. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Maass Oristano.



