1935 - 2019

Victor P. Maiorana, 84, of Deer Park, New York, passed away on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalie, loving father of daughter Daphne (Joseph), daughter Barbara (Ed), and daughter Ann Camille. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Joseph, Michael, Richard, Victoria and great grandfather of Leigha, Liliana, and Jamie. Maiorana studied electrical engineering at the Polytechnical Institute in Brooklyn. He worked on the Grumman F-11F Navy fighter and then on the company's lunar lander for NASA's Apollo moon program where he headed a 300-member engineering and production team responsible for the electrical power system. He resigned from the LM program on the day of the historic moon landing. He then starting teaching business and computer classes on the college level. He earned his doctorate in curriculum and instruction at New York University, for which he won a scholarship and leadership award. Author of many textbooks and education articles, his last book Teach Like the Mind Learns was published in 2017. During leisure time, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved reading, sailing, traveling with his wife, playing the piano and visiting the beach. Family and friends may call Sunday 2PM-4:30PM and 7PM-9:30PM at Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave. Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15AM at Ss. Cyril Methodius Parish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

