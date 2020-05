Or Copy this URL to Share

PEI--Victor. February 28, 1955-May 7, 2020. Victor Pei, 1st cousin of I.M. Pei, died in New York City from COVID-19. Charismatic and charitable, retired AIA, RA, CRS he is survived by wife Maria, sons Edward, Alex, and Ian, brother Leo Pei, MD, sister Eva Leonard, MD.





