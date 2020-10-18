SALVATORE--Victor Jr., died peacefully at home in Sarasota, FL, on October 6, 2020. He was born in New York City on December 6, 1921 to Ellen Ashfordbye Ryerson Salvatore and the sculptor Victor Salvatore. Victor attended The Forman School, Deerfield Academy, the University of Virginia, and Princeton. He was a Veteran of the Marine Corps in WWII, serving on Iwo Jima and in China. His career in journalism as a newspaper reporter spanned the Washington Post, the Hartford Courant, Wesleyan University, and the Westchester Patent Trader. He was a frequent contributor to the Freeman's Journal in Cooperstown, NY, and authored an American Heritage article on Abner Doubleday and the myth of the founding of baseball. Although he lived in many places, he returned to the family home "Swanswick" on Lake Otsego in New York virtually every summer all his life. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Vittoria Salvatore Demarest and Elena Salvatore Raymond. He is survived by his beloved wife Martha McGowan, his daughters Ellen Salvatore Cunningham, Andrea Salvatore Hook, and Joy Salvatore, and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Coop-erstown, NY when circum- stances allow.





