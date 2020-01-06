Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR SENDAX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





SENDAX--Victor Irven, of Manhattan, died December 26th, 2019. Born in New York City in 1930, he graduated from The Bronx High School of Science in 1946. He received a B.A. in English Language and Literature in 1951, from New York University , Washington Square College and a DDS from NYU College of Dentistry in 1955. He joined the Air Force in 1955, with the rank of Captain and served as the Base Dental Surgeon at Schroi Air Force Base in Japan. Upon his return to New York City in 1958, he opened his private practice and treated patients for 52 years, retiring in 2010. He was the first Director and an Adjunct Associate Professor of Implant Prosthodontics at Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery and Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital from 1975-89. Dr. Sendax patented the Sendax Mini- Dental Implant System. He was a past President and Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and in 2011, he received the highest award the Academy could bestow, the Isaih Lew Memorial Research Award in recognition of his important contributions to research in Dental Implantology. Victor was also a performing magician from an early age, learning his craft as an adolescent. He was a member of the Society of American Magicians founded by Houdini. He also is credited with having developed the Locked Hands card trick, which puzzled many, including well-known magicians and HRH Prince Charles, when at the London Magic Circle of Great Britain. He received the Magician of the Year Award from the New York Society in 2012. A man of many interests, he also enjoyed classical music and dance and to his great joy, he counted among his many patients and friends gifted singers, dancers and actors. For many summers, as a young man, Victor was a member of the Tanglewood Study Group, in Lenox, Massachusetts under the direction of Leonard Bernstein. While there, he sang in the Tanglewood chorus and took conducting and musical composition classes with Maestros Bernstein and Aaron Copland. He was a member, from 1966-75, of the Board of Directors at the New York City Center of Music and Drama Inc., a constituent of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and then the home of the New York City Ballet. Following New York City Ballet's move to Lincoln Center and the New York State Theater, he is credited with having organized the first fundraiser for Georges Balanchine's ground-breaking three act ballet Jewels, which was first premiered in April 1967. He was a longtime member of The Century Association. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Pearson Sendax, three children, Jennifer Sendax Taubenfeld, Anneliese Chase Sendax and Cordelia Ayer Sendax and three grandsons, Asher, Aaron and Benjamin Taubenfeld. A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, January 13th at 2:00pm at St. James' Church, 865 Madison Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clergy Discretionary Fund of St. James' Church. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close