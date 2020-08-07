1/
VICTOR SHULIMSON
SHULIMSON--Victor, passed away peacefully at age 90 on August 6, 2020 of natural causes. A man of many talents and interests, he was always looking for a fresh breeze, a straight tee shot, and a good "discussion." "The best thing I ever did was to go on that Habonim retreat where I met my beloved Shirley," his wife of 71 years. Israel and Zionism were a major focus of his life. He is survived by his children Aharon (Julie), Avriel (Martin), Adinah, and Yael (Henry), grandchildren Rachel (Cesar), Jacob, Alana (Nassif), Briana (Lee), Kristen (Jim), Jason (Emily), Emily (Brian), Dylan, Max, and Sam, and his most precious great-grandchildren Shiloh, Juniper and Alice. His sister Mitzi and brother-in-law Hillel were the closest of friends and the "Montreal Family" were always in his thoughts. He will be deeply missed.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
