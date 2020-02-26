Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor T Sturiano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1940 - 2020

Dr. Victor T. Sturiano, 79, of New York, NY, passed away peacefully on February 24th, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Vic was born on July 28th, 1940 in Queens and was the first of two children of Victor J. Sturiano and Margaret Sturiano (née Bresciano). He received his BA in Psychology from Manhattan College, his MA in Psychology from the University at Buffalo, and his Ph.D in Psychology from Hofstra University. Vic spent his career as a clinical psychologist at Mount Sinai Hospital and served as the Director of the Narcotics Rehabilitation Center until he retired in 2007. In 2005, he received the Mount Sinai Presidential Service Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies the highest level of dedication to the institution, compassion toward patients, and leadership among staff. In addition to his administrative work, Vic maintained a private psychotherapy practice in Manhattan until he retired in 2013.



In 1967, Vic married Mary Anne Sturiano (née McShane) and moved to Stuyvesant Town, where they raised their children and remained for over fifty years. Vic also loved spending time with Mary Anne and his family at their home in Sag Harbor, NY.



Vic is preceded in death by his parents, by his brother Peter, and by his wife Mary Anne and their daughter Elizabeth. He is survived by his son Chris, his daughter Katie and son-in-law Michael Dwyer, his daughter Meg and Meg's partner Rob Fuller, and his grandchildren Jack and Abby Dwyer.



There will be a memorial service at the Church of the Epiphany (375 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10010) at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 14th. Donations in Vic's memory can be made to the veterans' mental health organization The Headstrong Project (getheadstrong.org).



The Sturiano family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff at The Dawn Greene Hospice at Mary Manning Walsh Home for their exceptional care and support in Vic's final days.

