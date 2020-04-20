Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Principe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1919 - 2020

Victoria Principe passed away in New York City on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, just before her 101st birthday. Her daughter Anita was by her side.



Victoria was born to Gerolamo and Anita Mulé on May 20th, 1919 in Akron, Ohio. Victoria was the oldest of three children, including her brother Michael and youngest sibling Mary. The family resided in New Orleans, Louisiana from 1920-1931, where Gerolamo was a successful merchant importing and selling cheeses and olive oil from his homeland of Italy. The family then moved to New York City where Victoria attended Julia Richmond High School. In 1945 she married Dominic Alfred Principe, originally of Brockton, MA, the son of Relina and Peter Principe. Known as the "Brockton Bronco" for his skills as an athlete, Dominic was recruited by Fordham University where he eventually became an All-Catholic All-American as a fullback and Captain of the baseball team. He went on to play professional football before entering the service as a Navy Midshipmen. It was during this time that Victoria met Dominic, and the couple never looked back. Residing in Queens, NY, they raised three children: Anita Principe of New York, NY, Robert Principe of Holliston, MA, and Thomas Principe, who passed away at a young age. Victoria was very involved in the community, especially through Our Lady of the Snows Church in Queens, NY. She also was a successful sales representative for JC Penney for a number of years in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Dominic and Victoria retired to Jupiter, FL in 1976, where they were again very involved in the community at their Ocean Parks residence and through St. Jude Catholic Church.



Married 65 years, Victoria and Dominic were forever dedicated to each other and to their family, and were happily married until Dominic's passing in 2010 at the age of 92. Victoria is now buried with Dominic at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island.



Family was of utmost importance to Victoria. She loved sharing her joy for life, laughter, dancing, good times, the arts - especially music, her words of wisdom, and her favorite recipes. She was a shining beacon of love for her 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, who were all blessed to have her in their lives for 100 plus years. Victoria's tremendous life-spirit will forever remain an inspiration for all those who were lucky enough to know her. She will always be remembered with great love.



Donations in her honor can be made to the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, Lexington Ave., NY. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close