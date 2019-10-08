SCHONFELD--Victoria E., died on October 3 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on December 9, 1950, in New York City to Hildegard and Sidney Schonfeld. She was a brilliant student and graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Law School before going on to a distinguished law career. Vicki became a well-respected corporate lawyer specializing in financial services and investment management. She was a partner in three national law firms and managing director and general counsel of a global asset management firm. Later in life, Vicki changed careers and took on a deeply rewarding role as Associate Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of American Jewish Committee. Vicki was a devoted supporter of the arts and especially loved ceramics, which became a passion of hers. Vicki will be remembered for her strong love of family, her lasting friendships, and her spiritual connection to Judaism. Vicki is predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Victor Friedman. She is survived by her beloved children, Jared and Remi; her stepchildren, Eric, Diana, and Michael; her grandchildren, Naomi, Jordi, Ilan, and Liza; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Elisabeth; her nephews, Zach, Matt and Sam; and her loving companion, Harvey Newman. Donations can be made in memory of Vicki to the JTS Center For Pastoral Eduction, 3080 Broadway, New York, New York 10027. Her keen intellect and passion for life will be missed by all who knew her.



