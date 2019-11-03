1962 - 2019
Victoria "Vicky" Zachelmayer, 57 of Manhattan passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2019 in the loving arms of her long-time partner, Mark Stringer.
Vicky was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 11, 1962 and attended grade school at Saint Mary of Celle in Berwyn, Illinois. The family later moved to Pompano Beach, Florida where she spent her teenage and early adult years. She attended North Broward Day School in Lighthouse Point, Florida and Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She later moved to New Jersey and then Manhattan where she was employed at United Bank of Kuwait and Columbia House.
Vicky had a youthful exuberance, an infectious quirky style and a curiosity for life that was endearing to all who knew her. She had a lifelong passion for music, comedy, books, movies, food and travel.
Pre-deceased by her parents Robert & Ruth Zachelmayer. Survivors include her long-time partner, Mark Stringer, her siblings: Olga (Mike) Lobert, Kristina (Vanessa Truog) Harper, Mark (Cheryl Paff) Zachelmayer, Bobby (Rita) Zachelmayer and a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat, Nov 30th at 1:00pm in Woodstock, New York. Email: [email protected] for more information.
Memorial donations can be made in Vicky's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019