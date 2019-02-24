Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VILMA DIBENEDETTO. View Sign

DiBENEDETTO--Vilma Mary (nee Petacchi), passed away on February 21, 2019. Vilma was born August 18, 1931 in the Bronx, and lived most of her life in New York. She was one of four children of John and Mary Petacchi, and one among countless cousins who loved her and whom she loved. Vilma was married on December 31, 1968 to James Louis DiBenedetto, also of the Bronx, and she had one son, James John DiBenedetto. Vilma worked for over 40 years for I Stern, advancing to the position of Sales Manager, and earning the respect, friendship and love of everyone she worked with. As a sign of how well she was regarded, one of her bosses put her in his will, and another sent Vilma and one of her best friends at the office on a trip to Ireland that was one of the highlights of her life. Outside of work, Vilma loved music, and was fortunate enough to see both Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra in concert. She also loved to play cards, and was part of a close-knit group of friends in New York who got together every Saturday night for 30 years to play nickel poker, as well as one night a week for a bowling league. She also loved regular visits to Atlantic City and the one dollar slot machines. Vilma is survived by her son James, her daughter-in-law Cathey, her sister Marietna, her nieces Lisa, Amy, Mary, Karen, Erica, Christa, Donna, Ennea, Kathy, and Karen, her nephews Johnny, Edd and Kenny, her cousins Corinne, Nina, Thom and John, and many grand nieces and nephews, as well as her friends, Hilda and James Schiavo, Bonnie Foster and Robert Perri. She was predeceased by her brothers John and Donald, her husband James, and her friends, Betty Giustino, Billy Foster and Theresa Forella.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019

