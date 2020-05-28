1955 - 2020

Vincent Arthur Zangrillo,64, of Hampton Bays, NY, died on May 7th, 2020. Vincent was born in Ozone Park, Queens to Vincent and Violet on June 8th 1955. He was a beloved father, brother, friend, teacher and mentor. A charismatic , insightful writer with a heartfelt laugh and a curious mind.Vincent would leave a memorable impression during his rich life. He attended Baldwin High School and graduated from SUNY Albany in 1977 with a BA in English literature. He later attended Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado where he gained tutelage of many Beat Writers, many of whom became his close friends. He reconnected with his mentors when he returned to New York City where he spent his 20s on Leroy Street and 2nd Ave. Later, Vincent got married at our Lady of Pompeii in the West Village and father and a son, Dante. He retained lifelong friends from his elementary school and from his fraternity Sigma Alpha row Delta Omicron Chapter along with the many friends he met throughout the country during his rich life. Vincent was an active participant in the chapters monthly card games. He also publish frequently in his later years in the spirit of the Beat Generation. This included his short story collection "Dime Bag", which recounted his earlier years in the East Village. He was a regular contributor to the online magazine Sensitive Skin. Vincent taught at various high schools around New York City before moving to the east end of Long Island to teach at Southampton high school from which he retired in 2018. Through all his years Vincent always had a book in hand and was known for his pithy, sardonic comments. He was his own thinker and a man who always helped a friend in need. He was once honored for his good nature in a moving recording "Vinnie's Pad" which appeared on the 1981 JR Montrose And Tommy Flanagan album "A little Pleasure." Vincent is survived by his son Dante, his brothers Richard and Gregory, his sister-- in law Laurie, his nephews Jordan,Lee Dylan and Kyle, and his niece Danielle. Vincent's ashes will be interred at our Lady of Pompeii in the West Village, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center in Hampton Bays, wildliferescuecenter.org and love146.org which benefits children who ave been trafficked or exploited.

