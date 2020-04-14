Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT JOYNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOYNER--Vincent. We are heartbroken to share the news that Vincent Joyner, of Mt. Vernon, NY, has died. Born and raised in the Bronx, Vinnie (or VJ to some) attended Christopher Columbus High School where he fostered his life's passion: sports. Vinnie could throw a football 80 yards and knock a baseball out of the park. But his true love was basketball. Those that first saw him on those massive courts described him as a kid that could jump to the moon, but a devastating knee injury in high school robbed Vinnie of his incredible leaping ability and a surefire NBA career. After the injury, still able to dunk, Vinnie re-invented himself as a powerful low-post player with soft hands who could step outside with infinite shooting range. Vinnie played College Basketball at the Fashion Institute of Technology and later, in 1979, had a tryout with the Knicks. Scrimmaging with Bill Cartwright on his side, Vinnie outplayed the Knicks' first round draft pick Sylvester "Sly" Williams. Though Willis Reed was impressed, the organization wasn't inclined to cut someone with a guaranteed contract to make room for a then older player. What was the NBA's loss, was an incredible gain for anyone who had an opportunity to play with Vinnie in local leagues in Westchester and the Bronx. He was a truly special player. Vinnie was always looking for a good run and his relationships formed through the love of the game stood the test of time. Going back to pickup games at Christopher Columbus High School, to his time playing in the New Rochelle Winter and Greenburgh Summer Leagues, his friendships endured. He stayed close with members of The Lords, his Rec League Team. Vinnie and The Lords were two time, back-to-back New Rochelle League Champions, and though not one person on the team actually lived in New Rochelle, they managed to "borrow" driver's licenses and "prove" eligibility in order to compete in what was the most elite winter league in the area. They were asked not to return the following year to attempt the threepeat. Vinnie kept in touch with the team, keeping alive the love they all shared playing in the Greenburgh gym for summer league; with an air-conditioning system that was always sure to break, and where multiple NBA players also competed. A fantastic dresser, Vinnie had style off the court as well. He was a beloved security guard at Costco, a decent cook who enjoyed excellent food, and was deeply devoted to his parents, who preceded him in death. He was generous with his time and loved sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of sports and life during weekly meet ups with friends at the Barnes and Noble on Central Avenue in Yonkers. He found unique ways of communicating with all those he loved, whether it be hours long phone calls, or emoji and photo filled messages to the great delight of whoever was lucky enough to be on the receiving end. Vinnie leaves behind a daughter, Stephanie, and a legion of friends. Pete and Debra Scagnelli, Joe Martino, Joanne Martino, Lloyd Rubin, Rodney Mon, Steve Greenberg, Billy Gould, Lori Badman, Leo Borenstein, Sam Borenstein, Neal Petutsky, Henry Braverman, Noel Intner, Kurt Woodley, John Mendell, Steve Watts, Richard Finkelstein and Janice Rubin, Laura and Johnathan McClain, and Daniel Finkelstein all mourn this devastating loss. Vinnie's smile was as big and open as his heart. We will miss him and his incredible, enveloping hugs forever. One more game.



