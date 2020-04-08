LIONTI--Vincent. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the loss of Vincent Lionti, a violist in the Met Orchestra, who died April 4 from complications of the coronavirus. A beloved member of the orchestra since 1987, Vincent held bachelor's and master's degrees from the Juilliard School and was a mentor to young musicians. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife Kristen, son Nicholas, his family and loved ones, friends, and colleagues. Peter Gelb, General Manager Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Music Director
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 8, 2020